FINAL FOUR! Lady Cougars advance to state semifinals

By DAVID GRAVELY

sports@southwesttimes.com

The Pulaski County High School Lady Cougar basketball team is still too young to make it very deep into the playoffs. The only problem … someone forgot to tell the Lady Cougars.

The young Lady Cougars were sent out in style, with the band playing and a police escort as they loaded the bus to take the nearly four hour bus ride to Woodgrove High School Friday to take on the highly favored Loudoun Valley Vikings. The Vikings were senior heavy and have a very respected and tough program.

When the final buzzer sounded, Pulaski County had done it again, beating a bigger and more experienced team, this time by a final score of 52-49.

“Man, these girls just won’t give up,” Head Coach Bradley Sutphin said. “They just keep digging. You’ve got to love that. They don’t have any quit in them, that’s for sure. I’m so proud of them right now. This is really big for our program.”

The Lady Cougars jumped out to a quick start, taking a 9-0 lead on the Vikings in the first two minutes. Loudoun Valley called a timeout and regrouped, but Pulaski County held on for a 17-10 lead at the end of the first period. They kept that pressure on the Vikings, outscoring them 13-5 in the second period to take a 30-15 lead into the halftime break.

“When we got in the locker room, I told them we were about to see a big push,” Sutphin said. “That team is too well coached and too talented to just lay down and give up. We talked before the game about how this was going to be a game of runs, and it was. They came out in the third quarter and really put the pressure on us.”

The Vikings outscored Pulaski County 17-4 in the third to get within two, 34-32, at the end of the third period.

The fourth period was back and forth, but the Lady Cougars never gave up the lead despite a solid effort by the Vikings. With time running out, good rebounding by Pulaski County led to fouls by the Vikings.

Freshman Taryn Blankenship hit two huge shots to put the Lady Cougars back up by three with around a minute remaining, but the Vikings got another basket to bring it within one.

The ball changed hands twice on the Viking side of the court, but eventually freshman Ally Fleenor ended up with the ball and was fouled. She calmly sank both free throws with just over seven seconds remaining to seal the deal and send Pulaski County to the final four.

“I just have to keep reminding myself how young they are,” Sutphin said. “At the start of the season everybody kept talking about the future, but these girls are excited for right now. I just can’t say enough about them. I also can’t tell you how much we appreciate all the support. The send off, the crowd that traveled up here for the game, the cheerleaders … it was a great high school basketball game and we did just enough to come out on top and move on. We’re excited.”

The Lady Cougars were led by Fleenor with 23 points. None of those were bigger than the final two free throws. Junior Maddie Ratcliff kicked in 11 points and Blankenship scored eight. Juniors Kassidy Secrist and Alaina Akers scored three points each. Senior Alicia Noble and freshman Courtney Cregger added two points each.

While Sutphin has described his team as tough and determined before, one example of just how tough they are came to light after the game. Alaina Akers, it was found out, not only had an ear infection, but it was bad enough that she was suffering vertigo and a possibly ruptured eardrum. In the final seconds, Akers was still on the court working hard.

The Lady Cougars will now move on to the Group 4A final four, which means a rematch with the Carroll County Cavaliers Tuesday. The Lady Cougars and Cavs split their two regular season match ups, but Carroll County got the edge in the Region 4D championship game last week.

At this time the game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Galax High School.

Written by: Editor on March 2, 2019.

