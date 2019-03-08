Federal authorities fatally wound fugitive

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Members of the U.S. Marshals Service fatally shot a fugitive while trying to arrest him in West Virginia Wednesday afternoon.

Although police have not officially released the fugitive’s identity, media sources in that area are reporting an anonymous law enforcement official has confirmed the fugitive to be Donquale M. Gray.

Gray, 25, of Bluefield, W.Va., was wanted in the Feb. 16 shooting and wounding of a law enforcement officer in Bluefield, Va. A reward for information leading to his arrest recently grew to $25,000.

According to a press release from Morgantown Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired and an armed fugitive in the area of Falling Run Road and College Avenue about 12:19 p.m. The release indicates U.S. Marshals were attempting to locate and arrest “a suspected armed fugitive” when the fugitive fired a handgun during a foot pursuit and at least one Marshal returned fire.

After finding the fugitive deceased at the scene, police say, a home on College Avenue, from which the fugitive allegedly had exited, was entered by the city’s tactical team to “make sure there were no injuries, other suspects or armed individuals associated with this case.”

Gray was wanted for attempted capital murder of a police officer during a traffic stop. The officer, who has not been identified, was shot around 11:45 p.m. Feb. 16 after stopping a 2008 Toyota Yaris for an equipment violation on Route 460 in Bluefield.

Virginia State Police said the officer was standing outside the driver side of the Toyota when Gray, a passenger in the vehicle, started shooting at him.

The driver of the Toyota exited the vehicle and surrendered, but Gray got into the driver’s seat and fled in the car, according to police. The vehicle was found abandoned in Bluefield, W.Va. a few hours later.

