By DAVID GRAVELY

Three years ago Mitch Reed was looking for ways to get more students involved in their local Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) chapters, boost memberships and find a way to raise funds for the organization. An opportunity arose, and Reed and his group jumped at it.

The plan was to host an all-star basketball game with members of the FCA from the senior class from nearby high schools. While the initial plan may have looked like a difficult task, it all came together well and the event is now in its’ third year.

Once again this season, the FCA NRV All-Star Game will take place at Pulaski County High School. The game is scheduled for Saturday, March 16, with the girls playing at 6 p.m. and the boys playing immediately afterward.

The game is always an exciting one, with players from Tazewell, Bland, Giles, Wythe, Montgomery, Pulaski, Grayson, Carroll and Floyd counties and the cities of Radford and Galax. Almost every school will have a senior playing for one of these two teams. Also, all of the coaches for these teams are current head varsity or JV coaches in our area.

The game will be in a West versus East format. The East Squad for both the boys and girls will consist of players from Giles, Auburn, Floyd, Eastern Montgomery, Christiansburg, Blacksburg, Carroll County, Radford, Dayspring Christians Academy and Blue Ridge Panthers Homeschool.

The West Squad will include Richlands, Tazewell, Graham, Bland, Narrows, Rural Retreat, George Wythe, Fort Chiswell, Pulaski County, Grayson County, Galax, State Line Rush Homeschool and Appalachian Christian Academy.

FCA is the largest sports ministry in the world, with staff working regionally in areas to see its core values of Integrity, Serving, Teamwork and Excellence embedded on teams in their respective areas.

The event is being held as a fundraiser and an outreach to help create scholarships to send coaches and athletes to FCA Camp, which provides spiritual growth and leadership development.

Many of the seniors participating in these two games have scored over 1,000 points in the careers and even more have received post season honors.

Tickets for the event will be sold at the door for $5 and full concessions will be available. Other activities are planned throughout the event as well.

For more information, contact Mitch Reed, New River Valley FCA Director, at mreed@fca.org or at 540-599-1376. You can also visit their website at www.nrvfca.org.

