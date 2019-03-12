Extension holding apple-grafting class

Thinking of planting a seed from that delicious apple you had for lunch so you can grow your own?

If you want to grow apples with the same qualities of the one you had for lunch, you’ll need to do more than plant a seed. You’ll have to buy that variety of tree from a nursery or garden center or know how to graft your own.

Virginia Cooperative Extension is holding a workshop Thursday, March 28, 6 p.m., to show prospective apple tree growers or orchardists how to graft their own apple trees. The workshop, available for a small fee, is limited to 20 participants, so registration is required by March 26. Call the extension office at 980-7761 or email paulette@vt.edu.

Participants receive all materials and supplies needed to graft and take home three trees.

According to Extension, choosing the right variety of tree to grow in Virginia is the first step to a successful crop. There are more than 3,000 varieties of apples available worldwide, but only about 25 are commonly grown in Virginia, with its higher elevations and cooler nighttime temperatures.

The grafting workshop is being held at the Pulaski Extension Office, on the lower level of the County Administration Building, 143 Third St. NW, Pulaski.

