Etta Jeanette Eads McGee

Etta Jeanette Eads McGee, 85, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Monday, March 4, 2019, in Pulaski Health and Rehab Center.

Born in Pulaski County, Va., April 8, 1933, she was the daughter of the late James Conley Eads and Grace Eads. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Swanson McGee, and several brothers and sisters. She was a retired employee of Jefferson Mills in Pulaski, Va.

Surviving are her son, Johnny McGee; daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Scott Owens; sister-in-law, Doris Eads; grandchildren, J.J. and Beth McGee, Angie Townley, James Adams, Jared Hernandez, and Michael and Sarah Owens; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Owen, Allie, Jadin, Kaleb, Mckincy, Lillian and Roman, and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service is Thursday March 7, 7 p.m., from Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Winfred Keene officiating. The family is receiving friends from 6 p.m. until the service hour.

Arrangements are by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on March 6, 2019.

