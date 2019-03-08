Erika Lynn Farris

Erika Lynn Farris, age 43, of Pulaski, Va., died Saturday, March 2, 2019, at C.J.W. Medical Center in Richmond, Va.

She was born in a Ft. Bragg Hospital, N.C., June 17, 1975, to the late Sarah Kathryn Lindsay Farris and Larry Douglas Farris. She is survived by sons, Brandon Tyler Farris of Dublin, Va., and Chase and Collin; a daughter, Sylvia Kathryn “Carlie” Gonzales of Pulaski, Va.; fiancé, Christopher Lee Graham of Pulaski, Va.; aunt, Dee Ann Lindsey of Pulaski, Va. maternal grandmother, Dorothy M. Lindsey of Pulaski, Va.; paternal grandmother, Fay Jean Farris of Max Meadows, Va.; aunt, Debbie Chambers of Max Meadows, Va.; uncle, Ralph Farris of Lone Ash, Va.; three grandchildren, Savannah Farris, Mason Bandy, and Schylar Gonzales; numerous cousins, and several great aunts and great uncles.

Memorial services were Thursday, March 7, 4 p.m., at Seagle Funeral Home, with the Rev. Keith Lindsey officiating. The family is receiving friends Thursday, 2-4 p.m., at the funeral home.

Flowers are appreciated, but those who wish may make memorial contributions in her memory to Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on March 8, 2019.

