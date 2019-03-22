Empty lake dries up Kids Fishing Day

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

For nearly a decade parents have flocked to Camp Powhatan each May to introduce their children to the joys of fishing via Kid’s Fishing Day.

Unfortunately, parents will have to go it alone somewhere else this summer. Needed repairs to Camp Powhatan Lake dam have prompted cancellation of 2019s Kids Fishing Day event, which would have been held May 11.

Anthony Akers, an assistant Pulaski County administrator, said organizers hated to have to cancel this year’s event, but uncertainty as to when the repairs will be completed left no choice.

Akers said the repairs involve draining the lake to replace a pipe. “The lake is supposed to be filled again in May, but we don’t know when. They have to go through the permitting process and refilling the lake is dependant upon rain,” he said. “The timing is not good.”

Each year, organizers spend significant funds promoting the free fishing day. Akers said they didn’t want to spend a lot of money promoting it and then have to cancel because the lake isn’t ready in time.

Asked whether consideration was given to moving the event to Claytor Lake or some other venue, Akers said it wasn’t. He explained the event must be held in a concentrated area to improve odds of hooking a fish. With a wide-open lake like Claytor that wouldn’t be possible.

Besides, he says no other similar area in the county has sufficient parking for the numbers of people who bring their children to fish.

“We already have parking issues up there,” he said of Camp Powhatan. “This is the only feasible place in the county.”

Kids Fishing Day is a program of Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, which launched it locally in May 2010. The county and other organizations help sponsor the event and provide volunteers to assist anyone needing guidance or assistance that day.

The goal of the program is to help fight childhood obesity by getting children off the couch and introducing them to one of the nation’s most popular pastimes.

The 2.5-acre lake at Camp Powhatan is stocked with trout prior to Kids Fishing Day each year to enhance the experience by increasing each child’s opportunity to catch at least one fish. Prizes are awarded to the day’s most successful “fisherboys” and “fishergirls.”

