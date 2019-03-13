Electric work continues in town

By WILLIAM PAINE

Crews with Elliot Electric continue to replace utility poles in downtown Pulaski.

By early Tuesday afternoon, workers had replaced three utility poles along Randolph Avenue and planned to replace one more before the end of the day.

This will eventually result in sturdier wiring for the town of Pulaski but several residences along Randolph Avenue between West Main and 3rd Street were without power for most of the day as a result of the work.

Some structures on third street were without power Tuesday as a result of ongoing electric work. The Pulaski County Administration Building was within the area that lost electricity but managed to draw power from a source on Main Street to keep the lights on.

More lines and utility poles are scheduled for replacement along 3rd Street between Randolph and Jefferson Avenues Saturday. This will likely result in a loss of electricity for most structures on that section of the street for most of the day Saturday.

According to job foreman Charles Bingman, by Saturday evening all work on the town’s utility poles and electric and communication lines should be completed.

