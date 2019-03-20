Draper Community Park to hold potato fundraiser

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The Committee for the Draper Community Park is having a Potato Bar Fundraiser at the Draper Mercantile from 5:30 till 8 p.m. Thursday, March 21. Tickets to the Potato Bar Fundraiser cost $8 each and will entitle the ticket holder to a large baked potato with all the fixings (including chili) and tea. Those who like it sweet can acquire a hot fudge cake for the additional cost of $4.

“Oldies” music will be provided by the Reflections Band.

All proceeds from this fundraiser will go toward buying playground equipment for the Draper Community Park. According to Carol Smith, Committee Chair for Draper Community Park, funds have already been raised for a pavilion at the site and construction will begin soon on that.

There is an existing cottage on-site, which will also be part of the newly refurbished Draper Community Park. The cottage and the site where the Draper Community Park will soon exist, have an interesting history.

“The cottage was built when the high school was built,” Carol Smith explained. “There was a bedroom and kitchen and it was set up like a house and they actually taught the girl students Home Economics there. When Dublin High School was built in 1954, they sent the Draper High School Students to Dublin High School, which is now Dublin Middle. When the schools consolidated in 1975 and became Pulaski County High School, they built another part onto the building and made it an elementary school. That closed when they consolidated to Pulaski Elementary. Then it became a police academy. Then when the tornado came through in 2009, it did a lot of damage to the building. They were going to try and renovated the building but too much damage was done, so it was torn down and it was decided to make the site a little community park.”

The back of the cottage is currently occupied by Pulaski Grow but the front of the cottage will be converted into a community center which could be rented out for birthday parties, bridge games, aerobics or other activities. The cottage has the capacity to hold 44 people.

Thanks to the efforts of Elly White, Abigail Binns and Sariah Buchinsky of Girl Scout Troop 93, the Draper Community Park will also have three park benches made from recycled plastic material. Each park bench required the collection of approximately 120,000 plastic grocery bags, which were sent in to the manufacturer and then transformed into a comfortable bench. Currently, the benches are being stored at the Pulaski Library.

According to Smith, the playground equipment will cost approximately $11,000. The Potato Bar will be the first fundraising event dedicated specifically for the playground. Apart from typical playground equipment, the Draper Community Park will also be equipped with swings for handicapped children.

A raffle will also be introduced at tomorrow’s Potato Bar Fundraiser. The winning ticket holder will collect half the proceeds and the other half will go toward buying playground equipment.

