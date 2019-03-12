Deceased motorists had gunshot wounds

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

LEE COUNTY — Virginia State Police is investigating a Sunday morning single-vehicle crash in which both deceased occupants were found to have gunshot wounds.

Bailey S. Smith, 21, of Duffield, Va., and Emeri A. Connery, 26, of Coolville, Ohio, were northbound on Route 23 in a 2015 GMC pickup truck when it ran off the left side of the road into the median, according to State Police.

Spokeswoman Corinne Geller said Trooper D.G. Giles found both occupants deceased upon arrival to the 4 a.m. wreck. Further investigation determined both occupants had gunshot wounds.

Geller said an investigation into the deaths is ongoing by VSP’s Wytheville Field Office. Anyone with information on the incident, near mile marker 28, is urged to call 276-228-3131 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

The bodies of Smith, a male, and Connery, a female, were transported to the Roanoke medical examiner’s office for autopsy and examination.

According to Geller, the driver of the vehicle has not yet been determined due to the impact of the crash.

Written by: Editor on March 12, 2019.

