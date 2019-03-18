Daily Bread needs volunteers

Pulaski Daily Bread is celebrating over 30 years and through the years we have filled the stomachs and souls of thousands of men, women and children. This community-supported program continues to provide a free meal five days a week, to anyone wishing to eat. The success of this ministry depends solely upon the generosity of others, through volunteering, providing food and monetary donations.

Volunteers are the life-blood of Daily Bread. With loving hands and open hearts, they set up, prepare and serve lunch each day, run errands, help with special occasions and donate thousands of hours each month to helping others in our community. The doors are open and lunch is served from 11:00-12:30, Monday – Friday.

We are in need of servers and a few cooks. If you have several hours a week and would like to donate your time to this special ministry please contact me at 980-2131. I can be reached Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 and 1:00 p.m.

If you cannot donate time and you wish to help you can make a donation that are tax deductible they can be sent to Pulaski Daily Bread Inc., P.O. Box 824, Pulaski VA 24301 or may be dropped off at the First Presbyterian Church, 408 N. Jefferson Ave.

The Board of Directors, and myself would like to thank the community for your support for the last 30 years. Through your donations you have helped this program to serve over 999 thousand meals to those in need of nourishment.

Thank you,

Debra Harrell

Program director

Written by: Editor on March 18, 2019.

