Criminal Justice Program growing at PCHS

By ERIN ALDERMAN

SWT Media Intern

The Career and Technical Education (CTE) building at Pulaski County High School is a place where students can sign up for certain electives based upon the subjects they are interested in. These CTE classes help prepare students for their future. One of the many CTE programs PCHS has to offer is Criminal Justice.

Only sophomores and above can sign up for this class and once they do they are in for a real treat. Intro to Criminal Justice and Criminal Justice 2 is taught by Officer Jenny Anderson, who also happens to be a police officer at the Dublin Police Department.

In Intro to Criminal Justice, students learn the basic foundation of information about Supreme Court cases and laws. In Criminal Justice 2, the students are exposed to a more hands-on curriculum.

Students learn the rights that both citizens and government officials have and how to interact appropriately with police officers.

Anderson, being a police officer herself, makes it a point to teach both standpoints in how to interaction with police officers. The students break media myths using uniform crime reports. They also take these uniform crime reports and compare our county with the counties surrounding us.

“I don’t sugarcoat anything that I teach, because it’s real life. I think it’s important to show that these police officers and firemen are there to help,” Anderson said. “I want to humanize the badge. The officers aren’t completely unapproachable.”

Students also get to take a fieldtrip to the county jail in Criminal Justice 2. Anderson has many speakers come in and answer questions any students may have about the workforce. The school also allows students who are 18 join Anderson while she’s on duty as a police officer on a ride along. Throughout the ride along, students are hit with questions concerning clauses and court cases that pertain to the crimes they are responding to.

Senior Ryan McPeak interns at the Pulaski County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office through the internship program at PCHS.

At the Attorney’s Office, he is able to go to court Monday through Wednesday and gets to see how the court system works. He has the ability to see how the cases get worked all the way through the system, including all the paperwork.

When asked what he liked best about this opportunity, he replied, “I love being able to see how the court system works firsthand and being able to work with the people who make this their career.”

Written by: Editor on March 19, 2019.

