‘Creativity’ can earn cash prize

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Using a little creativity to describe what it means to be creative will earn a couple of Pulaski County students cash prizes.

Pulaski Community Youth Center in Fairlawn and Pulaski County Library System are joining forces to offer an Essay Contest with $100 grand prizes going to the top winner in two categories: fifth through eighth grade and ninth through 12th grades.

Other prizes, including youth center membership fee waivers and class coupons, will be presented for honorable mentions.

The contest theme is “Creativity,” so some questions participants may want to address in their essays include:

Do you consider yourself to be a creative person?

What inspires you to be creative?

What is your favorite way to express your creativity?

Are you more creative alone or with others?

In what space do you feel most creative?

Why is creativity important?

How will your creativity help you in the future?

For a full list of suggested questions and details on how essays should be formatted for submission, stop by the library on Third Street in Pulaski, the youth center in the former Riverlawn Elementary School, or contact Taylor Quesenberry at tkquesenberry@pclibs.org.

Judging will be based on relevance to topic, clarity of wording, writing style, organization and “creativity.”

The deadline to submit entries by email to Quesenberry is May 31. Submissions should have “PCYC/PCLS Essay Competition” in the email subject line and include the student’s name, age, grade, school and contact information.

