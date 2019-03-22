County to celebrate Pulaski County Proud Day

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Saturday, March 30, Pulaski County will celebrate the 180th anniversary of its existence. Back in 1839, Pulaski County was formed from Wythe and Montgomery County with Newbern as the county seat, which was appropriate since it was the only established town in the county.

To mark this occasion, there is a very good chance that the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors will issue a proclamation establishing ‘Pulaski County Proud Day’ at their upcoming Monday night meeting.

After the expected proclamation, Pulaski County Proud Day will be observed every year on the anniversary of the County’s birth. However, in order to give local businesses, schools and community organizations an opportunity to actively participate, Pulaski County Proud day will be celebrated this year on Friday, March 29.

County residents, or those with ties to Pulaski County, are being asked to participate in a social media campaign on March 29 by posting photos or videos of themselves with “Pulaski County Proud” gear and explaining why they are proud of their community – and including the hashtag (#pulaskicountyproud).

“This is an extension of the ongoing ‘Pulaski County Proud’ campaign that was initiated several years ago as a project of one of the workgroups under the Pulaski County Commission on Children and Families,” explained Assistant County Administrator Anthony Akers, who sits on both the workgroup and the larger Commission. “The intent of the campaign is to focus on the positive aspects of our community – including our citizens.”

“Pulaski County Proud” t-shirts are available to interested community members. Shirts are being sold for $5.00 each and funds raised will go back into the workgroup’s efforts to promote community pride. Locations where shirts are currently available include the Pulaski and Dublin branches of the Pulaski County Library System, Martin’s Pharmacy in Pulaski, the Pulaski YMCA, the Pulaski County Visitors Center in Dublin and the Pulaski County administrative office.

Other “Pulaski County Proud” items, including car magnets, stadium cups and wristbands, are being handed out at various community events.

The campaign has an active Facebook page, which shares posts and links from various sources to promote “good news” and positive stories from throughout the county. As of this week, the Pulaski County Proud Facebook page has well over 1,400 followers.

“We are grateful to have the support of the Board of Supervisors,” said Akers. “While many of us feel a sense of pride in our community on a regular basis, I believe we can all benefit from setting aside one day to truly focus on why we love this county so much.”

Written by: Editor on March 22, 2019.

Comments

comments