Council to revisit clinic expansion plan

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A decision on whether to grant a special exception to Pulaski Zoning Ordinance to allow a drug addiction treatment clinic to expand in Pulaski may be near.

Pulaski Town Council is supposed to discuss the matter again tonight at its monthly legislative session. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in council chambers on the second floor of the municipal building on First Street N.W. It is not a public hearing, so public comment most likely will not be taken.

Council delayed a decision on Pulaski Medical’s application Feb. 19 to discuss the possible legal ramifications of a denial with town attorney Spencer Rygas. The clinic’s attorney suggested that night a denial based solely on the type of services offered would violate the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Officials with Pulaski Medical, located in Pulaski Mall on East Main Street (Route 99), appeared before the planning commission and town council in a joint public hearing in December. A decision was tabled at that time to allow planning commission and council members more time to visit the clinic and garner additional information on its services.

Pulaski Zoning Ordinance only allows outpatient mental health and substance abuse clinics by special exception in General Business (B-2) Districts. At present the clinic is a nonconforming use. It’s only able to operate under grandfathering laws because zoning changes addressing such clinics occurred after the facility opened.

Pulaski Planning Commission has recommended town council deny the request and the clinic look for a more appropriate location and facility.

According to clinic executive director Cherie Adams, the clinic has outgrown the present facility and needs to expand. Company plans would extend its operations into adjacent units, bringing the total square footage to about 6,000.

Adams said the project will allow the current client base of 600 to grow to 800 or 900 clients and will supply sufficient waiting rooms so clients do not flow outside the building into the parking lot.

Written by: Editor on March 5, 2019.

Comments

comments