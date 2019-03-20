Cougars roar at choral assessment

By DAVID GRAVELY

EMORY – Members of the Pulaski County High School Choral Department traveled to Emory and Henry University Friday, March 15, to participate in the Virginia Choral Directors Association (VCDA) District 7 Choral Assessment. By the end of the day, two groups came away with top honors.

“This festival is an event where middle and high school choirs from across the district perform in front of a panel of judges who critique their performances and assign ratings,” PCHS Choral Department Director Angela Talbert said. “the choirs do not compete against each other, but all of them perform to achieve the highest rating possible, Superior.”

The PCHS Ladies Ensemble performed two accompanied selections for the event, “Jubilate Deo” by Jay Althouse and “The Water is Wide” by Rollo Dilworth.

The Ladies Ensemble includes Aliyah Ba, Mackenzie Bowden, Grace Hopper, Emma Jennings, Kaitlyn Linkous, JoEllen McMahan, Hailey Oliver, Rebecca Perkins and Lyrick Thompson.

The PCHS Advanced Concert Choir performed two acapella arrangements, “Set Me As A Seal” by Rene’ Clausen and “Ride the Chariot” by William Henry Smith.

The Advanced Concert Choir includes Angel Akers

Halee Altizer, Clayton Arnold, Aliyah Ba, Grace Bailey, Sarah Banian, Brooke Brunner, Kathleen Canupp, Meagan Cox, Molly Cox, Kellen Davis, Bella Dickerson, Ayden Garcia, Noah Hylton, Riley Jarrells, Matthew Linkous, Ryan Luu, Clarissa Mattson, Essence McCloud, Gail McPeak, Kylian Moran, Andrew Reece, Briggs Robinson, Beth Shelor, Connor Sheppard, Jacob Short, Kamryn Short, Lexy Songster, Makenna Stigger, Cody Talbert, Lauren Viers, Ashley Welch, Josiah Williams and Megan Wirt.

At the end of the day, each of the two PCHS groups were recognized with Superior ratings for their performances.

“I am so proud of this accomplishment,” Tolbert said. “The choral department has been decimated at times by the flu virus over this past month and it really made an impact on our preparation time. However, the students pulled together and put in the work needed to achieve our goal of a Superior rating.”

By earning these Superior ratings, the Advanced Concert Choir took the first step toward earning Pulaski County High School the distinction of becoming a “Blue Ribbon School.” The Blue Ribbon Award is presented to schools when both its’ choir and band earn Superior ratings at their respective assessments.

The PCHS Band, led by Matthew Warnock, will look to complete that task next week when they travel to compete in the VBOCA Band Assessment Thursday, March 21. If the complete this task, it will be the first time since the 2008-09 school year that the school has done so.

District 7 is made up of schools from Pulaski, Buchanan, Carroll, Dickenson, Giles, Grayson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise and Wythe counties and the cities of Bristol, Fries, Galax and Norton. Bluefield College, Clinch Valley College, Emory and Henry University, Mountain Empire Community College, Southwest Virginia Community College, UVA-Wise, Virginia Highlands Community College and Virginia Intermont College are also partners in District 7.

