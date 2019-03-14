Cougars open season with a loss

By Rodney Young

HILLSVILLE – The Pulaski County Cougar baseball team played terrific for five innings. The bad news was the game is seven innings.

Carroll County scored one run in the fifth, two in the sixth and one in the seventh to defeat the visiting Cougars 4-3.

With the game tied at three in the bottom of the seventh, Brant Davidson hit a routine grounder to Cougar shortstop Chase Dotson. The ball took a funny hop and then was bobbled for an error to start the Cavaliers inning. Hunter Quesinberry came in to pinch run for Davidson. After a fly out, Jackson Hull hit a grounder to second baseman Jon Jon Howlett that could have been turned into a double play. The only problem was the ball was bobbled a couple of times for another Cougar error. The next Carroll batter drew a walk to load the bases. Then Lance Rotenizer, with a full count, drew a bases loaded, game ending walk-off walk from Cougar hurler Punky Foster and the Cavaliers had been given the win by the Cougars.

Pulaski County scored once in the second and again in the third to take a 2-0 lead. That lead held up until the bottom of the fifth. Carroll County then scored a run on a single by Davidson that scored Cassell McMillian.

The Cavaliers took the lead in the bottom of sixth off Cougar starting pitcher Chris Remington. Benji Gosnell doubled to left field scoring Rotenizer, who reached base on a Cougar error. Then Hunter Nester singled to center to plate Gosnell for the Cavaliers first lead of the contest.

The Cougars tied the game in the top of seventh when Remington singled, stole second and scored on a Cavalier throwing error with two outs.

“I thought for the first five innings we played really well,“ said Cougar head coach Greg Allen. “We were talking about taking Remington out after the fifth inning but he told us he was OK. I should have taken him out. That’s my fault. We have to learn to play seven innings not five or six. Carroll County is a senior laden team and are fundamentally sound. I thought we swung the sticks good and were aggressive. We just made to many mistakes at the end of the game. In fact, it was ugly late on our part. Remington pitched very well for five innings for us.”

Punky Foster and Logan Burchett had two hits each. Howlett, Remington, Dotson, Austin Gallimore and Will Jarrells each recorded one hit. Jarrells had a sac fly and two RBI. Remington scored two runs and Gallimore one.

For the Cavaliers, Gosnell had two hits, a run batted in and scored a run. Rotenizer, Nester and Davidson all had an RBI each.

Pulaski Co is scheduled to take on Floyd County Friday at Floyd. The game may be moved to an earlier day in the week due to the call for rain. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m.

R H E LOB

CC 4 7 1 5

PC 3 9 4 8

CC: WP – Breen

PC: LP – Foster

