Cougars named Virginia Honor Band

In the world of high school band, as in any other endeavor, there are goals set each year by the leadership. Thursday one of the biggest goals was met as the Pulaski County High School Symphonic Band earned the highest marks at the Virginia Band and Orchestra Directors Association (VBODA) State Concert Assessments at Virginia High School in Bristol, Virginia.

With their performance Thursday, the PCHS band received Superior ratings and straight 1s from all judges.

Even more impressive, when combined with the Golden Cougar Marching Band’s Superior ratings and straight 1s from all judges, PCHS earned their 15th Virginia Honor Band Award, the highest award a band can receive in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The good news wasn’t over for PCHS, however. Earlier in the week the PCHS Choral Department also received Superior ratings in their assessment. When the band and choir each reach this level of excellence at the same time, the school is awarded the prestigious Blue Ribbon Award, the highest award a music department as a whole can be awarded in the Commonwealth.

PCHS Band Director Matthew Warnock was unavailable for comment Friday or Monday, but another member of the Pulaski County School System was.

“We are very proud of all of our groups that have reached their goals this school year,” Pulaski County School Board Chairman Tim Hurst said. “It seems like every school board meeting we get a chance to recognize a team or group for doing something well. Basketball, track, choir and band have all been outstanding representatives of our school and our county, but other groups like FFA and SkillsUSA, our CTE and STEM programs and other sports and groups have also been in the spotlight. Wining is contagious. When Pulaski County students win at anything, we all win. We’re all very proud of our students who take on these extracurricular activities and bring pride to our school system.”

