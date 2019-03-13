Cougars excited for 2019 season

By KEATON ALDERMAN

SWT Media Intern

The Pulaski County Cougar soccer team was scheduled to play Carroll County for the season opener of the season Tuesday, March 12, and expectations will be higher for a program that has grown each of the past several seasons.

After getting a scrimmage canceled against Giles and a game against Radford postponed, the opening game against Carroll County was anticipated to be a great chance to show what they’re made of this season.

The Cougars, under head coach Chris Castle, have made many positive strides forward. After giving up 50+ goals for three straight seasons between 2015 and 2017, the Cougars only allowed 39 goals while scoring 36 of their own last year.

Castle feels that a huge part of that success was the way the Cougars focused on defense and possessing the ball, which is a primary focus for them again this season.

“As long as we’re possessing the ball, the other team can’t score,” Castle said.

This year’s Cougar roster features an astounding 11 seniors. Castle and his staff will look to use their years of experience this season to force some errors from the opposing team by always being ready for the second ball, which is another focus for Castle this season.

“It’s not the first ball you need to focus on, it’s the second ball,” Castle said. “We need to be ready at all times while the ball is trying to be cleared out.”

Senior captain, Evan Danner will look to be a force defensively and to be a vocal leader for the Cougars this season.

After their initial contest against Carroll County, the Cougars will host Christiansburg, travel to Carroll County for a rematch and host Hidden Valley to close out March.

April will find the Cougars traveling to Blacksburg, hosting Cave Spring and Salem, hitting the road again to face Christiansburg and Radford, then a home match against Patrick Henry before going to Roanoke to face Hidden Valley.

For more information about the Cougar soccer team, visit their website at www.pulaskisoccer.com.

***Editors Note*** Pulaski County defeated Carroll County 6-0 Tuesday.

