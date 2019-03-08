Clinton Wayne Alexander

Clinton Wayne Alexander, age 70, of Draper, Va., went to his heavenly home March 5, 2019.

He was born July 19, 1948, to Clinton Seebird Alexander and Edna Lawson Alexander. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, an infant sister, and his brother, Jerry Lee Alexander.

He enjoyed vacationing with his family, hunting and fishing and everyone knew that Wayne was an avid Pulaski County Cougar and Dallas Cowboys fan. He retired from Food Lion in Pulaski, Va.

He was survived by his wife, Rebecca Dianne Mickey Alexander; daughters, Teresa Alexander Martin of Pulaski, Va., and Tina Alexander of Radford, Va.; grandchildren, Ashlyn Alexander, Amberlyn “Amber” Alexander, Graham Martin, Mary Catherine Martin, Rachel Martin; great-grandchildren, Colton Martin and Emmagail Martin; sister, Rebecca Sue Nixon of Draper, Va.; many aunts, nieces and nephews, and special family friend and caregiver, David Russell.

Funeral services are Sunday, March 10, 2 p.m., at Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va., with the Rev. Bobby Osborne officiating. Interment follows at Draper Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

The family is receiving friends Sunday, 1 p.m. until service time, at Bower Funeral Home. Flowers are appreciated, but the family suggests donations to Pulaski County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1046, Dublin, VA 24084 or Dementia Foundation.

The family is gathering Saturday, March 9, 1-4 p.m., at the home of his daughter, Teresa Martin, 102 11th St. N.W., Pulaski, Va. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on March 8, 2019.

Comments

comments