Clean Community Council makes plans for April cleanup

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County Clean Community Council (CCC) held its monthly meeting this week to discuss plans to keep the county clean. Among the discussion was plans to hold a clean-up in April.

The community clean-up will be carried out by board members and other volunteers, but a time and location has not yet been set.

As is often the case, litter and illegal dumping are major concerns of the council. Trash strewn along Bagging Plant Road was mentioned, as was illegal dumping at Draper Valley Wayside. There was much discussion as to why anyone would dump refuse illegally when there are three convenience center sites where residents can dispose of trash at no cost — including one on Utility Lane off Bagging Plant Road. The other two are on Dora Highway in Pulaski and Mason Street in Fairlawn.

Established in the summer of 1982, CCC’s mission is to “initiate, plan, direct and coordinate programs for the control and prosecution of littering, improper disposal or storage of property, unsightly private or public property and abandoned structures, vehicles or junk.”

Besides reviewing the organization’s bylaws with Assistant Pulaski County Administrator Anthony Akers and making minor changes, CCC also discussed the need for increased membership.

“We’d like to see members from every section of the county, from Hiwassee to Allisonia to Newbern and Warno,” said Vice Chair Gary Cox. “We need people who are interested in helping us point out areas that are litter-prone or places where people dump illegally.”

Other discussions involved CCC’s Clean Community Award, which is given to businesses that have both a neat exterior and clean interior. Council members voted to present April’s award to Verizon in Fairlawn.

CCC member Teresa Sweeney, an employee of Montgomery County Solid Waste Authority, also emphasized the need to recycle, but only certain items.

“We are looking at simplifying recycling,” said Sweeney. “We want bottles, cans, paper because there’s so much contamination in our collection programs. There’s too much contamination and they can’t get it all sorted and some of the contamination is actually destroying equipment. We are seeing 4 X 4s, lawn chairs, long pieces of carpet that gets tangled up in the equipment.”

Items for recycling can also be dropped off at the three convenience centers.

