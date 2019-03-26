City of Refuge coming to Pulaski

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Though it has not officially been announced, it seems very likely that the City of Refuge is coming to Pulaski.

The City of Refuge is a 200,000 plus square foot warehouse building situated in one of Atlanta, Georgia’s, poorest neighborhoods, but it’s much more that. With the motto of “Where Good Works,” the City of Refuge is dedicated to bettering people’s lives by lifting them out of poverty while providing a safe space to learn and even live.

The City of Refuge provides a myriad services including a daily meal for those in need. According to the website their kitchen served one quarter million meals in 2017. They also provide major vocational training for those who want to improve their skill set with courses in auto repair, culinary arts, pest control, landscaping and even coding at their newly opened Tech Academy.

In addition, the City of Refuge has 36 hotel style room in their facility for “women in crisis.”

Many individuals in Pulaski County have been deeply involved with The City of Refuge, among them Joe Blankenship, who has visited the Atlanta base several times in the last two decades.

Volunteering time for a good cause is nothing new for Blankenship. A dozen years ago, Blankenship and his wife Kelly founded the nonprofit Rock Youth Center in Pulaski.

“We started working with some of the kids within the town limits and we purchased a van and started to pick them up,” said Blankenship.

The Rock Youth Center meets at the Central Gym Tuesday’s and offers children a meal before working on “team building exercises.” There is also a short “devotional” session at every meeting. Some of the children who have been a part of the Rock Youth Center return to help with the food ministry that the Blankenships established at the Dream Center on Dora Highway. There, they give out food every Sunday from 3 till 4 p.m. and give away food boxes on the fourth Monday of every month.

It has recently been announced that Joe Blankenship will act as the Director of the City of Refuge of Pulaski, which will likely be located at the defunct Claremont Elementary School.

Last December, the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors granted ownership of the Claremont School to the Pulaski County Economic Development Authority (EDA) in hopes that they could find a good use for this unused property.

Though no official action has been taken, the EDA and the City of Refuge have been negotiating a potential lease agreement for use of the Claremont School building for the past month.

“The EDA is working closely with the Board of Supervisors to foster an environment for all our citizens to enjoy happiness and economic prosperity and we believe partnering with the City of Refuge could serve an important function in realizing these important principles,” said Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet. “Local government leadership humbly admits that we must rely on forces bigger than us to fix societal issues and we believe it will require organizations such as the City of Refuge, along with the entire Pulaski County faith-based community, to help heal and restore parts of our community that government services and social programs cannot.”

When established, Blankenship wants to essentially mirror the programs that are now being done in Atlanta with auto mechanic, culinary and landscape training classes, or any other skill set which will help locals find employ. There are also plans to offer free lunchtime meals at the City of Refuge in Pulaski for those in need of nutrition.

“We will feed people but our goal is not to give someone a free meal,” said Blankenship. “You know the old saying, ‘Give the man a fish and he can eat but teach him how to fish and he can eat for a lifetime.’ So that’s what we want to do. The goal is to have a training facility where people can come out of poverty and have a decent wage and have housing and live like most people do. We have a high poverty rate, especially in the town.”

Eventually, the City of Refuge in Pulaski could potentially pursue other goals, such as creating a safe space to house battered women but those plans are in the future. For now, those involved in the City of Refuge in Pulaski are still working on finding a home for themselves.

Written by: Editor on March 26, 2019.

Comments

comments