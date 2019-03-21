Christiansburg pedestrian critical

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

CHRISTIANSBURG — An 83-year-old Christiansburg man was in critical condition in a Roanoke hospital Thursday — a day after being by a vehicle while crossing N. Franklin St. in Christiansburg.

According to Christiansburg Police Department, Anthony I. Antonio Jr. was walking across the road in the area of Walmart when a southbound 2018 Nissan struck him just before 6 a.m. The driver of the car, whose identity was not released, stopped and called for assistance.

Antonio was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition Thursday morning, according to Carilion spokesman Chris Turnbull.

The investigation is continuing. No charges have been filed.

