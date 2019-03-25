Chamber officially welcomes Ginza at ribbon cutting

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce brought out the giant scissors this week to ceremonially cut the ribbon open for business ribbon at Ginza, one of the newest restaurants in town.

The PCCC’s Shannon Ainsley guided restaurant owner Dan Li through the ribbon cutting process on a blustery Thursday afternoon.

Ginza Restaurant serves Thai, Chinese and Japanese foods, including sushi. Restaurant owner, Dan Li, who prefers to be called Dani, is originally from China. Her tip to Pulaski County wasn’t from very far away.

“I had another restaurant in Beckley,” said Li. “The last owner of the restaurant that was here before was my best friend. He was tired of running a restaurant and asked me to take it. I have a lot of experience with restaurants and I thought, maybe I could do better.”

Before opening, Li remodeled the entire building which is now predominantly red in color.

“In my country, red is lucky,” said Li.

Li says that she already has regular customers, many who come to eat twice a day. She says the Ginza restaurant has the capacity to hold 130 people.

After the ribbon cutting, the Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals Group held their second meeting at the restaurant. The Young Professionals Group consists of members of the Chamber between 20 and 40 years of age.

As part of the program, Kevin Meredith, who owns a software business in Roanoke and lives in Snowville, talked to the youthful entrepreneurs about his business endeavors.

Written by: Editor on March 25, 2019.

Comments

comments