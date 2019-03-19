Celebrating Recovery: Organization holds open house to clarify mission

By WILLIAM PAINE

Last week several local members of Celebrate Recovery held an open house to spread their message of hope and healing based on Christian principles.

Celebrate Recovery regularly meets Thursday evenings, but for this open house event they held their meeting in place of the normal Wednesday evening church service at Valley Harvest Ministries in Dublin.

“Our mission here tonight is to get information into the hands of people who may have misjudged the purpose of Celebrate Recovery,” said Gina Paine, who founded the local chapter of this group. “We are often confused with being ‘those people’ who are in need of recovery from chemical addictions or substance abuse, but Celebrate Recovery is geared to restoring people who are dealing with all manner of struggle.”

Paine has worked with Valley Harvest pastor Steve Willis for the past four years in helping to establish the Celebrate Recovery program in Pulaski County.

“You’re restored by the word of God and through faith,” Paine explained. “It’s the Grace of God and His word that restores the heart and transforms. Through Celebrate Recovery we show that the easiest path is by taking 12 steps to recovery. The 12 steps to recovery originated in AA but they are, in fact, biblically based and we will show that by giving supportive scripture from the word of God. It provides a path to recovery.”

The Shine Effect, a Christian rock band based out of Tennessee, played at the Celebrate Recovery open house, making Wednesday night’s service even more memorable.

“We are a Christian worship rock band from Jacksboro, Tennessee,” said The Shine Effect’s bass player, Ben Roberts. “Tonight we’re going to be sharing our worship music and our testimonies with the church. We’re going to tell everybody what Celebrate Recovery is and how it has changed our lives through the power of God.”

This he did, between electrified songs played at high volume.

“It radically changed my life through the power of God about five years ago,” said Roberts. “About six years ago, I started to allow my eyes to be taken off Christ and I started to make some poor decisions. When I finally focused on God, He put me in Celebrate Recovery and God used that to change my life. We want to share with others the freedom that Christ has given though Celebrate Recovery and through His word.”

Throughout the event, members of Celebrate Recovery and band members gave testimonials about their lives and how they were transformed through the program. Drummer Christa Roberts told an especially powerful story about debilitating health issues she’d had to overcome and how the program has helped her.

Members of other congregations came to the open house event as well, including Pastor Danny Smith and Mary Donald from the Cowboy Church in Pulaski. Smith came to the New River Valley in 2017 and joined the Cowboy Church soon afterward.

“We’re taking people off the streets and we are changing their street family for a God family and we’re raising them up to be disciples who are capable of sharing the Gospel with other people,” said Smith. “We’re seeing them being restored, first to God and then to themselves, becoming productive members of society again.”

Mary Donald started the Cross Connection, another faith based recovery program based out of the Cowboy Church, after her grandson died from a heroin overdose last summer.

“I can’t help my grandchild but by gosh I can try to help these other kids,” said Donald. “Maybe other people’s children won’t have to die. So then I asked my grandson Brandon if he wanted to be a part of the team and he had been an addict himself. He started going to the Cowboy church with my husband and now he has a calling to minister. He preached his first sermon at Cowboy Church two weeks ago and it was awesome. He told his story. He said God did this for me, he can do it for you.”

After much music and moving testimonials the service came to a conclusion.

Celebrate Recovery meets Thursday evenings at Valley Harvest Ministries.

“We serve a meal at 6:15, which offers a time of fellowship, but allows them to fill their bellies before we fill their hearts full with the word of God,” said Paine.

Cross Connection meets at the Cowboy Church Tuesday evenings.

“We say in Celebrate Recovery that there are only two types of people in the world,” said Paine. “Those who need restoration and know it and those who need restoration and don’t know it.”

