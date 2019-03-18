Casimir’s Counties: The loose cannon from Warsaw remains renowned

By WILLIAM PAINE

William.paine@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski. To those not from here, the name has an exotic ring to it. It’s the SKI part of Pulaski that sets it apart from other historical names of note like Adams, Jefferson, Lincoln and Washington.

Because the name is unknown to many who are at least somewhat familiar with American history, one might assume that it is rare to find localities with this very polish sounding surname. But this is not the case, as there are seven towns/villages and seven counties in the United States that are named Pulaski.

But who was this Pulaski? Count Casimir Pulaski was born in Warsaw, Poland in March 1745. He was born into the Polish nobility and became interested in military and revolutionary affairs at the age of 17. During the late 18th century, Poland was under the domination of Czarist Russia and Pulaski was actively involved in military efforts to oust the Polish Monarchy.

For six years, Pulaski fought in various cavalry battles against the Russians as part of what was known as the Bar Confederation. Pulaski was seen as one of the most accomplished confederate leaders but he also tended to act independently and disobey orders, which gave him a reputation as a “loose cannon.”

The Bar Confederation was defeated in 1772 and after having been accused of attempting to kidnap the King of Poland, Pulaski sought refuge in France. Sentenced to death in absentia in Poland, Pulaski was unable to find an army that would enlist him. Pulaski spent part of 1775 in Paris, often imprisoned for debts but it was there in 1777 that he met Benjamin Franklin.

Franklin wrote of Pulaski, “Count Pulaski of Poland, an officer famous throughout Europe for his bravery and conduct in defense of the liberties of his country against the three great invading powers of Russia, Austria and Prussia … may be highly useful to our service.”

Pulaski came to America that same year and wrote to General George Washington saying, “I came here, where freedom is being defended, to serve it, and to live or die for it.”

When Pulaski met Washington in person he stressed the importance of cavalry over infantry in battle. Before he was able to obtain an official military appointment, Pulaski fought with Washington in the Battle of Brandywine. After fierce fighting, Washington saw his army outflanked and in a desperate situation. Under Washington’s orders, Pulaski led a cavalry charge that bought the Continental army sufficient time to make an orderly retreat. It is also widely claimed that this bold action led by Count Casimir Pulaski saved the life of George Washington.

As a result, Pulaski was made Brigadier General of the Continental Army cavalry and he subsequently reorganized the cavalry. Pulaski is sometimes referred to as the Father of the American Cavalry.

Pulaski next participated in the Battle of Germantown and spent the winter of 1777/1778 in Valley Forge. In the next year, Pulaski participated in multiple skirmishes fought under the command of General Anthony Wayne but Pulaski resigned his commission in the spring of 1778 after being denied permission to form his own Lancer Unit. Later that same year, Pulaski met with General Horatio Gates and again attained the rank brigadier general with the added title of Commander of the Horse.

In 1779 Pulaski was reassigned to the southern front of the Revolutionary war. During the siege of Savannah, Pulaski commanded a joint force of French and American cavalry where he reported acted with exemplary bravery during the assault of Oct. 9, 1779. It was during the Siege of Savannah that Pulaski was killed by grapeshot, which is a cluster of metal balls fired from a cannon. He died at the age of 34, Oct. 11, 1779.

Out of the six towns named for this American Revolutionary war hero, the Town of Pulaski in Virginia is the largest with a population of just under 10,000 inhabitants at last count.

Pulaski, New York, was founded in 1832 and as of 2010, had 2,365 inhabitants. It is located near Lake Ontario and sees heavy lake effect snowfall and long winters.

Pulaski, Ohio, is a village of about 2,500 souls in Williams County in far northwestern Ohio. It was originally called Lafayette but when it was discovered another Lafayette already existed in Ohio, it was renamed Pulaski in 1837.

In the state of Georgia, there is the county of Pulaski with a little over 12,000 inhabitants, and town of Pulaski, which is located in Candler County and has less than 300 inhabitants.

Pulaski, Illinois, also has less than 300 inhabitants and was formed in 1852.

Pulaski, Wisconsin, has over 3500 inhabitants and is the home of the Pulaski Polka Festival, which is said to draw thousands of visitors each year.

Pulaski, Tennessee, rivals Pulaski, Virginia, in size with almost 8,000 inhabitants. It is also said to be the site of the first meeting of the Ku Klux Klan in 1865.

The seven United States counties named after Casimir Pulaski are in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Virginia, Missouri, Georgia and Arkansas.

Of these, Pulaski County, Arkansas, is the biggest with nearly 400,000 inhabitants at last count, making it the most populous county in the state. Little Rock, the capitol of the state, is located in Pulaski County, Arkansas.

According to Wikipedia, there are many historical figures that have more counties named for them. Thomas Jefferson has 26, Benjamin Franklin 25, Andrew Jackson and Abraham Lincoln have 24 and James Madison has 20.

Washington tops the list of county namesakes with over 31 counties named for the first president of the United States.

Though never a president, more counties were named for Pulaski than for John Adams, William Henry Harrison, Franklin Pierce or Martin Van Buren. Perhaps this is just though, because without the presence of that “loose cannon” from Poland, Washington might not have lived to become the Father of Our Country.

Written by: Editor on March 18, 2019.

Comments

comments