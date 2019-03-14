Car theft charge dropped, for now

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Two local charges were dismissed Monday against a Pulaski man who was the subject of a four-day manhunt in January. Prosecutors say they’ll seek to have the charges reinstated in April.

A preliminary hearing for Cody Ryan Drain, 26, was to be held in Pulaski County General District Court Monday afternoon. However, the prosecution requested the charges be dismissed with the option to re-file because of the unavailability of a prosecution witness.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Fleenor says the case will be presented to the April grand jury in an effort to have the charges reinstated.

Drain is charged with grand theft auto and public intoxication in Pulaski County, but he faces more than two-dozen charges in Montgomery and Wythe counties, according to New River Valley Regional Jail records. Since he is being held without bond on all of the charges, the dismissal will not result in him being released from custody.

Authorities allege Drain stole a vehicle in Pulaski County and then fled from police in the vehicle when authorities in Montgomery County tried to stop him there. They say Drain eventually stopped the vehicle and fled on foot, but was apprehended and transported to Montgomery County Jail on a charge of intoxicated driving and other offenses.

While waiting to see a magistrate, police say Drain partially removed his restraints and fled in a deputy’s patrol car. The car was later found abandoned.

After four days of searching, Wythe County deputies were able to nab Drain in that jurisdiction, but not before he allegedly stole another vehicle in Montgomery County.

Written by: Editor on March 14, 2019.

Comments

comments