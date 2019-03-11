Campaign finance training offered for candidates

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Becoming a candidate for office is much more complex than in the past, especially when it comes to campaign finance requirements. For that reason, Virginia Department of Elections (ELECT) is offering a series of training seminars this month, including one in Christiansburg.

Area citizens interested in running for public office in the Nov. 5 General Election can register to attend a seminar being held Tuesday at 2 p.m. at New River Community College’s New River Valley Mall campus. Reservations are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/virginia-department-of-elections-10622250884.

The seminars last about two hours and are geared toward candidates and their staff and treasurers, as well as political committee treasurers. Training addresses laws and policies governing campaign finance reporting and compliance.

“Campaign finance laws have grown more and more complex. … We felt it was time to provide training for candidates that will walk them through what to do once they have decided to run for office to when they decide to close their campaign,” said Chris Piper, commissioner of ELECT. “It is an added bonus that we are able to train officers of other types of committees, as well. I encourage all potential candidates, staff, and treasurers to participate in this important training.”

Those who are unable to attend Tuesday’s training have other options. Seminars closes to the New River Valley include:

•Harrisonburg, March 18, 2 p.m., East Gay Street.

•Abingdon, March 25, 2:15 p.m., Washington County Government Center.

•Charlottesville, March 26, 1:45 p.m., Downtown Mall.

Written by: Editor on March 11, 2019.

