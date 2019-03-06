Calfee Visioning Sessions held this month

The Calfee Training School Project will hold two Community Visioning Sessions, March 22 and 23, to help influence the historic school’s future.

The Calfee Training School was established in the late 19th century to educate nonwhite elementary age school children in Pulaski. The original building burnt down in 1938 but another building, serving the same purpose, was constructed in 1939 and was used as a public school until 1966 when schools in the area were desegregated. After being utilized for a variety of purposes over the following decades, the Calfee Training School building now sits abandoned.

The Calfee Training School Project is an initiative to revitalize this structure for use as a community and cultural center. As an essential part of the planning process, the Calfee Training School Project will hold two Community Visioning Sessions this month to encourage community members to help shape the future of the Calfee Training School.

A group of local citizens, including Calfee Training School alumni and their families, have partnered with the Town of Pulaski and the YMCA of Pulaski County to honor the school’s rich history by revitalizing the building as a multi-use community center.

The initial phase of the Calfee Training School Project has two main focus areas. The first is providing a local child care resource by opening a day care center. The second is establishing a museum to highlight people of color, especially those from this area.

The ideas generated in the Community Visioning Sessions will shape plans for the second phase of the project.

Community Visioning Sessions include lunch and are free to the public. Child care for ages 2-12 will be available at the Saturday, March 23, meeting, while teens and mature preteens are welcome to participate in the sessions. In addition to generating community input, the Community Visioning Sessions will include storytelling from Calfee Training School alumni and others, as well as updates on the project.

The Calfee Training School Project Community Visioning Sessions will be held from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. Friday, March 22, and Saturday, March 23, at the First Baptist Church at 220 Magazine Street in the town of Pulaski.

Seating will be limited, so registration is required to attend the Community Visioning Sessions. Interested individuals can register online directly through EventBrite. Visit the Calfee Training School Project page on Facebook for more information, or contact (540) 980-7995, ext 209 for registration assistance.

