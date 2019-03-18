Burger recognized by PES

Part of Pulaski Elementary School’s success comes from dedicated volunteers like Mr. John Burger. Mr. Burger serves as a math tutor for both remediation and gifted students on a daily basis. He started with the school as a volunteer in our Connections Mentoring program coordinated by Christine Bailey a few years ago. In that program he worked with students one-on-one with reading remediation. Five years ago he joined the after school STEM Club as a volunteer and has run the after school STEM Club since the fall of 2015. Mr. Burger began his career in the Navy and retired as a Navy Oceanographer. His strengths are in math, computer science and oceanography. He loves sharing his love for the ocean with students whenever possible and this year he runs the Oceanography Club on Club Days at PES. It is evident that Mr. Burger enjoys working with students, wants to see them succeed and to inspire them to consider a future career in the STEM fields. The school is especially appreciative of him joining the STEM Club and making a dream come true for the school. Pictured here are (from left) PES Principal Rebecah Smith, John Burger and PES Assistant Principal Michael Price.

