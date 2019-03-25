Brian Carlyle Moody

Brian Carlyle Moody, 52, born Sept. 7, 1966 at Petersburg General Hospital, to Mr. and Mrs. Asa Carlyle Moody Jr., passed away March 14, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his father, Asa C. Moody; uncles, Gary P. Fox of Pulaski, Va., and Robert E. Moody (Terry) of Chesterfield, Va.; aunt, Anne M. Jones of Bracey, Va.; maternal grandparents, Dr. and Mrs. Charles G. Fox Jr. of Pulaski, Va.; and his paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Asa C. Moody of Petersburg, Va.

He is survived by his mother, Charlyne Fox Moody; uncle, Freddie Fox of Roanoke, Va.; aunt, Sue B. Hollis of Mississippi, and many cousins and extended family.

Brian graduated from Colonial Heights High School and went on to graduate from William & Mary with a degree in businesss in 1988. He lived and worked in several areas, but his heart was always in Virginia Beach. He was a talented musician throughout his life, earning him many recognitions for his ability to play the guitar.

The family is receiving friends 1 p.m. Monday, March 25, with a funeral service following at 2 p.m. at J. T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Petersburg Chapel. Interment follows at Blandford Cemetery.

Flowers are welcomed or a donation may be made to your favorite charity in Brian’s name. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

