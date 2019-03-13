Boone breaks school record … again

By DAVID GRAVELY

sports@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County High School senior and Virginia Tech commit Grace Boone traveled to New York over the weekend to compete in the New Balance National Indoor Championships.

While she didn’t take the gold this time, she did accomplish several other very big feats.

Running in the first heat of the 800-meter race Sunday morning, Boone took an early lead before being overtaken on the final lap. Despite giving up her lead, Boone finished the race with a time of 2:12.94, a personal best and a new Pulaski County High School record.

After the completion of all heats, Boone’s time was good enough to earn the 21st spot in the event against the absolute best competition in the country.

But Boone has also racked up several other accolades during the indoor season. In Group 4A she is ranked first in the 1,000-meter, 500-meter and 800-meter races. She is also ranked fourth in the 300-meter and fifth in the 1,600-meter race.

Statewide against all competition in all classifications, Boone holds the second highest time in the 800-meter and 1,000-meter races. She is the seventh fastest in the 500-meter.

Finally, Boone is ranked 12th nationally in the 500-meter, 22nd in the 1,000-meter and 22nd in the 800-meter races.

With the indoor season now behind her and her teammates, Boone and company will look toward the spring outdoor season. The first meet currently listed on their schedule is set for Saturday, April 6, at William Fleming High School.

Written by: Editor on March 13, 2019.

Comments

comments