Board busy during March meeting

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors began Monday night’s meeting with two proclamations, one recognizing the prowess and general excellence of the PCHS girls’ basketball team and the other recognizing the PCHS track team, which both had very good seasons.

Next, Steve Rossi, a volunteer engineer for the Boy Scouts discussed the dam at Lake Powhatan, which is now dry.

According to Rossi, five years ago, the Dam Safety Association certified that the dam was able to withstand a 1,000-year storm. In addition, the Boy Scouts recently spent nearly a quarter million dollars on improvements for the dam, mostly by way of expanded spillways.

The reason Lake Powhatan is currently dry stems from a drain that let the water out too quickly when workers were attempting to lower the lake to do work along the shore. This resulted in the loss of several tons of dirt where the drain is situated. Rossi assured the board that the dam was still in very good condition but that the drain and connecting pipe, which have been there since the dam was built in the 60s, were rusted and needed to be replaced. Rossi believed Lake Powhatan would be filled and ready for more scouting adventures by late spring.

The scouts requested no funding from the board.

Next, representatives from Pulaski Animal Care and Control (PACC) addressed the board to review some of their actions since forming in January 2018. Last February, the group received their LLC status and are currently in the process of obtaining 501c3 nonprofit status, which they believe will help grow their operation. PACC has formed relationships with 53 animal rescue operations East of the Mississippi, which have received more than 600 Pulaski County Shelter animals. This has led to a 25 percent decrease in euthanasia rates at the shelter.

As part of a scheduled public hearing, David Clark of VDOT came to present the board with a six-year secondary road plan. The county is allocated just over a quarter million dollars each year from the state to go toward completion of these projects.

In that plan, roads located at Route 609 Boyd Road and Route 687 Church Hill Lane are scheduled for resurfacing and a curve will be widened at Route 693 at Hoover Color.

Route 644/Miller Lane, Route 709 Burleigh Horton Road, and Route 792 Davis Hollow Road are all on the six-year plan, but which of these roads receives fund allocations is still yet to be determined.

The owner of the Wendy’s restaurant came to the meeting to ask the board for an easement allowing easier access for the location of a proposed Wendy’s in Fairlawn at the site of the old Suntrust Bank Building. Though board member Joe Guthrie expressed his concerns about traffic on Belspring Road, the board granted the easement pending a VDOT review. The Wendy’s on Route 11 in Fairlawn is owned by the same individual and if a new Wendy’s is built, the existing one will close.

The owners of El Ranchero in Dublin also have plans to move their restaurant to the undeveloped vacant lot at the corner of their current location. Plans are also in the works for a new Taco Bell at the vacant lot across from Ace Hardware on Route 100, but these moves are at least several months in the future.

The supervisors unanimously passed a resolution of support for Koinonia, which will be a housed in a 30,000 square foot manufacturing facility in the new Shaedawn Industrial Park in Dublin. To receive the $3.5 million in loans needed for their new facility, Koinonia Tapes and Foams Technical Parts LLC required a declaration of support from the county.

Three proclamations were also made at Monday’s meeting.

April 1 is no longer just April Fool’s Day as the County of Pulaski has officially declared it to be Census Awareness Day. In addition, April 14 through April 19 has been dubbed National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

Lastly, in recognition of the 180th anniversary of the birth of this great county, March 30, 2019, will now officially be celebrated as Pulaski County Pride Day.

Written by: Editor on March 27, 2019.

Comments

comments