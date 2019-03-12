By MELINDA WILLIAMS
melinda@southwesttimes.com
A Pulaski councilman wants to be sure town residents and business owners understand grants available through Pulaski’s new Blight Ordinance can be used for more than demolishing blighted properties.
Brooks Dawson says the revitalization grants can also be used for rehabilitation or maintenance of properties before they reach the point they need to be removed.
Dawson recently seconded a motion by Councilman Joseph Goodman to approve an amendment to town code establishing a Blight Ordinance. The unanimous approval followed a public hearing in which to comments were offered.
The new ordinance not only sets forth a definition of “blighted property” and specifies who makes the initial determination blight exists, but also provides incentives for property owners to prevent blight or address existing blight.
The following incentives are available:
