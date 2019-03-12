Blight incentives for more than demolition

A Pulaski councilman wants to be sure town residents and business owners understand grants available through Pulaski’s new Blight Ordinance can be used for more than demolishing blighted properties.

Brooks Dawson says the revitalization grants can also be used for rehabilitation or maintenance of properties before they reach the point they need to be removed.

Dawson recently seconded a motion by Councilman Joseph Goodman to approve an amendment to town code establishing a Blight Ordinance. The unanimous approval followed a public hearing in which to comments were offered.

The new ordinance not only sets forth a definition of “blighted property” and specifies who makes the initial determination blight exists, but also provides incentives for property owners to prevent blight or address existing blight.

The following incentives are available:

Waiver of building permit fees up to $500 for rehabilitation projects.

Tax exemptions on increased property values resulting from rehabilitation. For commercial and industrial structures rehabilitation costs must be at least $10,000 and at least $5,000 for residential structures. The period of tax abatement in both cases is five years.

Grants of up to $5,000 may be available to owners of blighted buildings or those in danger of becoming blighted. The town must approve rehabilitation plans in advance and funds are limited to available funding.

