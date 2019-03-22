Athletes honored at school board

By WILLIAM PAINE

A sizable crowd came to this week’s work session of the Pulaski County School Board but not because of ongoing discussions related to school operations. Instead, coaches and parents for the PCHS girls’ basketball team and the school’s track team came out to honor their student athletes.

Pulaski Count High School Athletic Director Scott Vest spoke first to say that everyone throughout the school was proud of these athletes.

Girls’ junior varsity basketball coach Nancy Quesenberry spoke for the girls’ basketball program as a whole because the head girls’ basketball coach Bradley Sutphin was unable to attend due to illness.

“The JV team went 21-1 this year,” said Quesenberry. “We lost one little game to Carroll County and then we turned around and beat them as well … we go back and forth every year with them.”

Quesenberry went on to introduce members of the girls’ basketball team that were present, though quite a few had other events they were obligated to attend that prevented them from being there.

One of those girls was freshman Ally Fleenor who was playing in a softball game.

“Ally scored 483 points on the season which is an incredibly impressive feet for a freshman,” said Quesenberry. “Both she and junior Maddie Ratcliff both made second team All-State this year.”

Quesenberry mentioned that four members of the team, Fleenor, Ratcliff, junior Alaina Akers and freshman Taryn Blankenship were named to the All-River Ridge District girls’ basketball team.

“For a team that went 7-16 for the past two years to have so many players getting recognized for getting to the next level … we cannot put that put into words,” said Quesenberry.

Next, PCHS head track coach Sirak Ogbagabir addressed the board and said that the girls’ team placed third in the Region 4D track and field standing and sixth overall in the state of Virginia in Group 4A. The boys team also placed third in the Region 4D contest.

“The boys stepped up,” said Ogbagabir. “Me and my coaches agreed that the boys just kind of came out of nowhere and showed their dedication that a lot of times we hadn’t seen throughout the season. For the first time since I’ve been coaching here, we beat EC Glass, which was big.”

Ogbagabir went on to introduce the five girls on the track team who made the all-state team, the first being Grace Boone.

“Grace is a six-time state champion,” said Ogbagabir. “She broke nine school records. She participated in the New Balance National Championship for the third time this past weekend. She’s the number one senior in the country to sign with Virginia Tech, which is probably the best middle distance and distance program in the entire country. We’re very proud of Grace Boone.”

“Kelsey Arnold is a 10th-grader,” Ogbagabir continued. “She placed all-state in three events, one of which was a big old surprise and she was two inches off our school record in the triple jump. She also helped the girls place sixth in the state out of 33 teams.”

“Madison Woolwine is also a sophomore,” said Ogbagabir. “She went to the state championship in cross country and helped the team place in the all-state in the 4×8, with the flu, this past indoor season.”

A 4×8 is a four person, 800-meter relay.

“Betsey Nall is also a senior,” said Ogbagabir. “She was all-state this year in the 4x 8. It’s the third all-state accolade in her career. She is our longest tenured athlete. She’s been here since the eighth grade and she’s helped the team in cross country and track for the last few years.”

“Allison Castle is also a sophomore,” said Ogbagabir. “She was also a participant in the state cross country championship and an all-state member of our girls 4×8.”

“This is my 11th season,” Ogbagabir stated. “The whole region here in Southwest Virginia is just now starting to be track aware and to be able to compete at a higher level. I just came from the middle school to check out what was going on with the middle school practice. They had 90 kids. The coaches seemed very enthusiastic. We are very excited about our future and winning is contagious. So the girls’ basketball team in the space of a year goes from 7-16 to going to the state championship. I feel like it just trickles down. It goes to everybody. We’re successful, they’re successful, football is successful, baseball is successful, we’re all successful together.”

