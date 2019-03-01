Arnold ‘Junior’ Clinton Abell Jr.

Arnold “Junior” Clinton Abell Jr., 68, of Pulaski, Va., was called home to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.

He was born Oct. 26, 1950, in Pulaski, Va., and was the son of the late Arnold Clinton Abell Sr. and Margaret Morefield Abell, of Pulaski, Va. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Teresa Diane Lawson, of Pulaski, Va.

Surviving are daughters, Tina and husband, Michael Jones, and Tammy Phillippi, all of Pulaski, Va.; sister, Martha King of New River, Va.; special nephew, Joshua Roop, and special niece, Teresa Weatherington.

A Celebration of Life Service is Monday, March 4, 7 p.m., from Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. The family is receiving friends at the funeral home Monday, from 6 p.m. until the service hour. A private burial is being held at a later date at Thornspring Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to American Cancer Society, 2840 Electric Road, Suite 106A, Roanoke, VA 24018.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

March 1, 2019.

