$100M housing project in works

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A new middle school isn’t the only new construction that will be occurring on Route 11 between Pulaski and Dublin over the next few years.

In addition to a number of other projects in the works in Pulaski, SHAH Development is in the process of working with Pulaski County on planning for a mixed-use development that will flank and back Pulaski County Middle School.

The more than $100 million housing and commercial project aims to address future growth in and outside Pulaski County.

“With growth in Pulaski County and an expected 20 percent growth in Montgomery County and Virginia Tech, housing is really needed,” said SHAH partner David Hagan.

He points out a lot of people who work at Virginia Tech live in Dublin now, so the affordability of housing in Pulaski County will draw them to this new project, called “Countryside Landing.”

Besides, he says, “Pulaski County has a lot of big things ahead.”

Countryside Landing calls for 490 housing units in the form of apartments, duplexes, townhouses and single-family homes, plus some commercial space. Hagan estimates townhouses will sell in the $150,000 to $175,000 range, while single-family homes will be in the neighborhood of $229,000 to $230,000.

The project will be developed over a period of about 10 years. Since it is a mixed-use development, any part of the project can be constructed and the order of construction can be based on need.

“Our intentions are to start with single-family housing and develop it based on what the need is for the time. Over a 10-year period that need will change based on growth of the county, economy and other factors,” Hagan said.

“Once the school is built, if we get a national restaurant or hotel, or anything like that, that wants to come in, we have an available site,” he added. Plans also call for a couple of commercial buildings to house retail shopping and services such as hair salons.

A stoplight being installed at the intersection of Route 11 and Thorn Springs Road will help funnel traffic into and out of PCMS and Countryside Landing via Hatcher Road. Hatcher’s intersection is being moved south to the stoplight to handle school traffic.

Work already is underway to extend sewer service from Pulaski to PCMS. Hagan said SHAH is working with the county to make sure town water and sewer, electric, broadband internet and natural gas services can be expanded into Countryside Landing from the school.

Written by: Editor on March 18, 2019.

