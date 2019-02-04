Wreck claims elderly Dublin resident

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A 91-year-old Dublin man died Friday from injuries received in a wreck on Route 11 in Pulaski Thursday afternoon.

Harvie Newton Bowles was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital following the 2:23 p.m. two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 11, Peppers Ferry Road and Morehead Lane. Bowles died from his injuries during the early morning hours of Friday, said Pulaski Police Officer Megan Jennings.

She said a witness told police a Toyota pickup truck was in the process of turning onto southbound Route 11 from Peppers Ferry when Bowles’ northbound Chevrolet failed to stop for a stoplight and hit the truck.

The Toyota’s driver was treated at LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski and released.

