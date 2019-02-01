Woman jailed on probation violations

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A woman who admitted making methamphetamine in the presence of three children in 2017 is back in jail for allegedly violating conditions of probation.

According to Pulaski County Circuit Court records, Brittany Leigh Dunn, 33, of New River, pleaded guilty June 6, 2017 to three counts of manufacturing methamphetamine in the presence of 2-, 5- and 6-year-old children, and one count each of shoplifting and larceny.

Records show Dunn was sentenced to a total of 50 years in prison (10 years consecutive on each count). However, the entire prison sentence was suspended and she was placed on five years of supervised probation. As a condition of her probation, she was prohibited from having new charges.

A felony charge of possession of a controlled substance filed in Montgomery County Dec. 14, prompted officials to charge Dunn with five counts of probation violation. She posted bail and was released from custody after being arrested on those charges, but she was returned to custody Jan. 22 for allegedly failing to follow terms of her bond.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Dina Branco says Dunn was required to sign up for pre-trial services (a form of pre-trial probation) as a condition of bond. While Dunn made appointments with pre-trial services, she allegedly failed to attend them.

Since Dunn’s prison sentence was suspended in 2017, she essentially faces the potential of receiving 50 years on the probation violation. However, it’s unlikely she would receive that much time, especially on a first violation.

A June 17 hearing is set on the probation violations.

Dunn also is on probation in Montgomery County on three July 23, 2018 convictions for false pretense. She received a three-year sentence on those convictions, but only had to serve a month.

