Windstorm cuts power for thousands

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The high winds that began to blow late Saturday night finally began to ease by Monday afternoon but not before knocking out power for more than 2,262 Appalachian Power Customers in Pulaski County.

Electricity customers in the Virginia Highlands were not alone in this predicament, all told 50,000 AEP customers lost power due to winds in excess of 60 miles per hour. The winds were part of a strong weather system that affected multiple states and large population centers from Illinois to the East Coast. The combination of high winds, along with moisture-saturated soil from prolonged rainfall, led to downed trees and debris, broken poles and cross arms.

The area on the south shore of Claytor lake, from Snowville to Hiwassee, was hit particularly hard, as more than of those 1,100 AEP customers lost power just before noon Sunday. That number remained steady until the next morning and as a result, classes at Snowville Elementary School were canceled for the day. By noon Monday, 880 customers still had no power at Snowville and 138 Appalachian Power customers in Allisonia shared their fate.

Many adjacent areas also were left without power due to the weekend wind storm. In the little community of Rural Retreat, nearly 2,500 people were without power as of noon Monday as were approximately 3,000 customers in and around Roanoke and nearly 10,000 customers in the Charleston/Huntington region of West Virginia.

According to Appalachian Power spokesman John Shepelwich, two factors slowed progress in restoring electricity to Appalachian Power customers. For one, work crews are not allowed to use the bucket lifts on their trucks, nor are they allowed to climb poles in winds in excess of 30 miles per hour. Secondly, crews had just been released from working on a major outage that occurred late last week and they had to be called back. In addition, this particular outage is so widespread that crews from other parts of the country couldn’t be called in because they had their own issues back home.

“The trees are falling outside of the right of way but there are also many situations where lines are close to the road or next to a hill,” said Shepelwich. “Even though you may cut 50 feet from the right of way, the trees are taller than that and they fall down from uphill. We had a lot of that the other day in Franklin County.”

By Monday afternoon, thousands of customers had their power restored but most customers in Snowville and Hiwassee had still not seen the (electric) light by 5 p.m. Monday.

The good news is, after peaking at 1,946.5 feet above sea level, Claytor Lake and the New River avoided reaching a serious flood stage after the last several days of rainfall. At last check, Claytor Lake is at 1,946 ft. above sea level and falling.

Written by: Editor on February 26, 2019.

