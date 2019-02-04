William Franklin ‘Frankie’ French

William Franklin ‘Frankie’ French, 51, of Pulaski, Va., died at home Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.

He was born in Pulaski, Va., Aug. 30, 1967, and was the son of the late Franklin Delano French and Ellen Marie Stout. He was an employee of Volvo Trucking, Dublin, Va.

Surviving are his mother, Alice French; sister, Rebecca Quesenberry and her husband; brother, Allen Alderman and spouse, and nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and other family.

A graveside service is Monday, Feb. 4, 2 p.m., from Virginia Conference Cemetery, Dublin, Va. Visiting is Sunday from Stevens Funeral Home, where the family is receiving friends 4-6 p.m.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on February 4, 2019.

