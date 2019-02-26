Wanda Lou Newman Blevins

Wanda Lou Newman Blevins, 70, of Pulaski, Va., died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at her home.

She was born in Virginia Jan. 22, 1949, and was a retired supervisor with Renfro Corp. Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, James Franklin Blevins.

Surviving are her children and spouse, James Jacob Blevins, Freda Blevins Semones and Eddie Ray Semones; daughters-in-law, Marsha Dawn Perdue and Patricia Talbert Blevins; grandchildren and spouse, Sarah Semones Deese and Jonathan Max Deese, James Martin Blevins, Jacob Avery Blevins and Dusty Ray Semones; great-grandson, Avery Daniel Blevins; granddaughter-in-law, Mariah Blose Blevins; brothers, Robert Daniel Newman, Randy Newman, Curtis Newman and Eric Newman; mother and step-father, Mary and Arvil Quesenberry, and 22 nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are Thursday, Feb. 28, 2 p.m., from Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Dale Akers officiating. Burial follows in Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, Va. Visiting is at the funeral home, where the family is receiving friends from 1 p.m. until the service hour.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

