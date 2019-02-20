VSP continue to search for shooting suspect

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

The Virginia State Police and U.S. Marshals Service continue to follow up on tips from the public and investigative leads concerning the whereabouts of shooting suspect Donquale M. Gray.

Gray, 25, of Bluefield, West Virginia., is wanted for attempted capital murder of a police officer resulting from a shooting Saturday night (Feb. 16) in Bluefield, Va.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who comes forward with information that leads to Gray’s arrest. Tips can be emailed to the U.S. Marshals at usms84.tips@usdoj.gov or questions@vsp.virginia.gov or by calling 911 or the Virginia State Police at 276-228-3131..

The 29-year-old Bluefield, Virginia police officer who was shot Saturday night during the traffic stop continues to make progress with his recovery and is still being treated for serious, but non-life threatening, injuries. For his safety, the officer’s name is not being released at this time.

The incident began at approximately 11:45 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 16) when a Bluefield, Va. police officer initiated a traffic stop on a 2008 Toyota Yaris for an equipment violation. The Toyota, which had been traveling east on Route 460, pulled off to the shoulder near Exit 3 (which is within the town limits of Bluefield, Va.).

Seated inside the Toyota was an adult male driver and Gray, the front-seat passenger. During the course of the traffic stop, Gray began shooting at and wounded the Bluefield, Va. police officer as he was standing outside the vehicle on the driver’s side.

The Bluefield, Va. officer and a second Bluefield, Va. officer, who had responded to assist with the traffic stop, returned fire. The Toyota’s driver got out of the vehicle and surrendered. Gray got into the driver’s seat and drove off.

The Toyota was found abandoned a few hours later in Bluefield, W.Va.

The driver of the vehicle was cited for a traffic violation and released. He was not injured in the shooting. Nor was the other Bluefield, Va. Police officer at the scene.

Written by: Editor on February 20, 2019.

