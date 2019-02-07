Virginia DMV enjoyed successful 2018

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles had a busy but productive 2018, highlighted by a new identification system and expanded technological options.

For those who are due to renew their driver’s license in Virginia soon, a new option will provide not only a more secure form of identification, but also one that will fully comply with upcoming federal identification requirements for air travel and access to secure federal facilities.

The REAL ID is currently optional in Virginia, but beginning Oct. 1, 2020, the federal government will require all residents to present a REAL ID-compliant credential or another approved form of identification such as a passport or some military IDs in order to board domestic flights or gain access to federal facilities such as military bases.

“2018 was truly the year of REAL ID at DMV. This massive undertaking touched nearly every facet of the agency and I am proud of the hard work my staff committed to successfully launch this new service back in October,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “In 2019, our work continues. We estimate that more than 2.5 million Virginians will visit us before federal enforcement of these new ID requirements begin in October 20202. We are working hard to serve you and encourage you to visit our website before you visit an office to learn more about REAL ID and he documents needed to apply.”

Virginia DMVs issued more than 118,000 REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and IDs in the first three months of issuance. More than 150,000 have been issued to date.

DMV also launched a partnership to test and promote lifesaving anti-drunk-driving technology in 2018. Known as the Driven to Protect public-private partnership, the program is the first between a state government and the Driver Alcohol Detection System for Safety (DADSS) Program to deploy passive in-vehicle alcohol detection sensors (ADS) that will determine when a driver is impaired with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) at or above the legal limit of 0.08 percent. This initiative was launched with the help and in partnership with several corporate sponsors.

Next up for the DMV was a large scale expansion of mobile operations. They added two new DMV Connect teams based in the Fredericksburg and Harrisonburg areas. Also known sometimes as an “office in a suitcase,” DMV 2 Go is a full-service office on wheels.

For Veterans, the DMV also now offers a Veterans indicator on their Virginia driver’s licenses or IDs. Having the word “Veteran” appear on these IDs is a convenient way for Virginia Veterans to prove their Veteran status and is offered by the DMV on behalf of the Department of Veterans Services (DVS) and replaces preciously offered standalone Veterans ID cards.

To qualify, Veterans must have received an honorable or general discharge and must provide DMV with a photocopy of a Veteran service proof document or combination of documents that show branch of service, discharge date and discharge status. Examples of this would be a DD214, DD 256, WD AGO or NGB 22. Veterans may also present their U.S. Military Retiree ID Card (DD Form 2) and a completed Virginia Veterans Military Service Certification Application (DL 11). There is no additional fee to add the veteran indicator, however, customers must pay the standard fee for an original, renewal or replacement license or ID which will display the Veterans indicator.

