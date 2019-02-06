Violent history prohibits release

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Pulaski man’s history of violent criminal offenses convinced a judge to hold him without bond pending hearings on two new charges of domestic assault.

Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch agreed with the prosecution that setting bail for James Cecil Whitener would create an unreasonable danger to the public. Whitener, 33, had appealed a lower court’s ruling against bail.

Defense attorney Christopher Munique said Whitener was set to start a job at a fast food restaurant when he was arrested Jan. 21. If bail was set, he said, Whitener believes the job is still available.

According to court Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Fleenor, Whitener faces two felony counts of domestic assault involving separate women. One incident occurred Jan. 19 and the other Jan. 21.

Munique said a police officer filed one of the charges against the victim’s wishes and the other just wants Whitener to get help, not be convicted of a felony.

Despite having a “pretty significant” criminal history, Munique told Judge Finch his client does show up for court dates.

According to Fleenor, the Jan. 19 charge stems from an incident in which Whitener allegedly threatened to beat a woman when she told Whitener she was going to leave. He says Whitener grabbed the woman’s cellphone when she tried to call police and then choked her so she couldn’t yell for help.

The woman obtained a warrant against Whitener, but before it could be served, Pulaski police arrested Whitener following a domestic incident at another residence two days later, Fleenor said.

In that case, Fleenor said police were dispatched to a residence to check on a woman’s well-being after she sent a text that said, “help.” Upon arrival, officers could hear an altercation inside and a woman screaming, “stop, you’re hurting me.”

The door to the residence was open, but it slammed shut and was locked before the officers reached it, Fleenor said. With the altercation continuing and crashing sounds inside being so impactful they shook the windows and porch, he said an officer kicked open the door to gain entry.

According to Fleenor, Whitener had to be removed to another room because he immediately started telling the victim what to tell police. He says the victim, who was bruised and bleeding, would not provide a statement for fear or repercussions. However, she did tell them Whitener was mad at her because she refused to ask her aunt for $20 to give him.

Fleenor said a video recording of the altercation from the officer’s vantage point outside the residence apparently was made by the officer’s body camera. The officer filed that domestic assault charge.

The prosecutor recited Whitener’s criminal history for Finch. It includes convictions for robbery, violation of a protection order, and multiple counts of obstruction of justice, domestic assault, assault and battery, attempt to bribe police and property destruction. He also has one conviction for failing to appear for court in 2005.

“His record is not what we would want it to be, but he only has one failure to appear,” Munique told Finch.

Fleenor, however, asked that Whitener be held without bail, saying, “He’s a very violent man. It’s clear he was trying to influence the witness. He has a history of violence and intimidation.”

Written by: Editor on February 6, 2019.

Comments

comments