Velma Jean Shockley Walters

Velma Jean Shockley Walters, age 78, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at NRV Medical Center.

Born April 28, 1940, in Radford, Va., she was the daughter of the late Marion Vivian “MV” Shockley and Hallie Sutphin Shockley. Her husband, Fred J. Walters; two brothers, Melvin and Fielding Shockley; sister, Colleen Smith, and baby sister, Ramona Shockley also preceded her in death.

She was retired from Department of Social Services in Pulaski.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Hartsock and Jack Dalton of Pulaski, Va.; granddaughter and fiancé, Amber Nester and Michael Quinney of Dublin, Va.; great-grandchild, Justice Nester of Dublin, Va.; sisters, Merry Lee Stoots of Pulaski, Va., Sherman (Shelby) Shockley of Ohio; special nephew, Mike Shockley; special niece, Sherry Meredith; several other nieces and nephews, and her furbaby, Ms. Kitty.

Funeral services are Sunday, Feb. 24, 2 p.m., at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with Pastor Ricky Freeman amd Pastor Ron Pruitt officiating. Interment follows at Sunset Cemetery, Christiansburg, Va.

The family is receiving friends Saturday, Feb. 23, 5-7 p.m., at the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on February 22, 2019.

