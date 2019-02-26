Vehicle hits downed tree

No one was injured Sunday night when a vehicle collided with a tree that fell across Route 11 during heavy winds. The incident occurred around 7:14 p.m., across from the middle school construction site. Brad Wright with Dublin Fire Department said the tree, in excess of 20 inches in diameter, fell in front of the vehicle, which braked hard, but was unable to avoid it. The southbound lane was closed for over an hour as the tree was cut up and the fire department and Virginia Department of Transportation used a front-end loader to remove the debris. Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Major Danny Johnson did not have access to the incident report, so further details were not available.

