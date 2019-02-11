VDOE seeks partners for Summer Meals Program

Richmond — Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) is seeking partners to participate in the Commonwealth’s annual Summer Food Service Program to ensure children have access to nutritious meals during months when school is not in session.

Organizations approved to participate are reimbursed for meals served and for associated administrative costs. In addition, all participants receive training and technical assistance from VDOE.

The Summer Food Service Program operates in schools, public housing centers, community centers, playgrounds, camps, parks and churches. Organizations that may quality to participate in the program include public or private schools, local governments, public or nonprofit private residential summer camps, and nonprofit organizations such as faith-based and community-based organizations.

“Our Summer Food Service Program partners make a difference in the lives of thousands of Virginia students as we work toward the goal of eliminating childhood hunger in the Commonwealth,” said James Lane, superintendent of public instruction. “Hunger is a barrier to learning, and all children deserve access to nutritious meals during the summer to maintain healthy minds and bodies and be ready to learn in the fall.”

Last summer, 149 partner organizations served more than 3.7 million meals to children at more than 1,550 feeding sites around the state.

The program, funded by U.S. Department of Agriculture, allows organizations to combine a feeding program with a summer activity program in communities where at least 50 percent of the children are eligible for free and reduced-price meals.

Information for organizations interested in applying to participate in the program, including details on application deadlines, is available on the VDOE website, www.doe.virginia.gov.

