Utility poles to be replaced in Pulaski

By WILLIAM PAINE



Crews are working on replacing several utility poles in downtown Pulaski. According to Charles Bingman of the Davis H. Elliot Company, which is the contractor for AEP, a total of nine poles will be replaced over three months’ time.

According to Bingman, utility poles generally have a life span of 20 years but not only will the poles be replaced, the copper wiring between them will also be redone.

“Power is going to have to be killed to replace the poles and transformers,” said Bingman. “This copper wire crossing the road, you go up there messing with it or the wind blows, it will break. All of that will be replaced but we can’t work on that until we get it killed because of the possibility of it breaking and falling in the road.”

The old copper electrical wires, which Bingman believes have been there since the 20s, will be replaced with aluminum wires with a steel core.

“It will last from now on,” said Bingman.

There will likely be much weekend work done for this project as businesses and residences on 3rd Street and Washington Avenue will likely be without power for at least a few hours during this phase of rewiring.

So as not to have extended periods without power, AEP’s contractor will erect new poles alongside the old poles to switch the lines over with minimal interruption. This will require new holes to be dug near where the older poles stand.

Tuesday town crews were locating water and gas lines in order to make sure that new holes dug for new utility poles will not disrupt any water mains or cause gas leaks.

Written by: Editor on February 6, 2019.

