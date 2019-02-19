UPDATED REWARD: $10,000

Information leading to arrest and capture:

Donquale M. Gray

(Suspect in Bluefield, VA, Police Officer Shooting)

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has joined the U.S. Marshals Service, by matching the reward amount of $5,000.00, making the total reward for information which leads to the arrest and apprehension of Donquale M. Gray to be $10,000.00.

The search continues for shooting suspect, Donquale M. Gray, 25, of Bluefield, WV, with concentrated efforts in the Princeton, WV area. The U.S. Marshals Service, along with the ATF, Princeton Police Department, West Virginia State Police, Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, and the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, have been operating 24 hours a day to locate this armed and dangerous suspect.

Michael Baylous, United States Marshal for the Southern District of West Virginia, states, “We are requesting the public’s assistance to help law enforcement locate this dangerous suspect. A person who would intentionally inflict harm upon a police officer, who stands as a symbol of justice within our free society, would not hesitate to harm anyone. Any tips which could aid law enforcement in apprehending this suspect would be greatly appreciated.”

“ATF works closely with law enforcement across the nation each and every day to serve the public, to prevent violent crimes, and to keep our communities safe. Today, we are requesting the public’s assistance in bringing to justice the violent criminal responsible for using a firearm to attack one of our own. ATF will work tirelessly to see that the criminal responsible for this cowardly attack is apprehended and brought to justice,” said Special Agent in Charge Ashan M. Benedict, ATF Washington Field Division.

Information concerning the investigation or the whereabouts of GRAY can be submitted to the following email addresses: USMS84.TIPS@usdoj.gov, questions@VSP.VIRGINIA.GOV. Should the information be of a critical or urgent nature, please call 911 or local law enforcement directly.

A press conference concerning this release has been scheduled for Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at 10:00am, at the Robert C. Byrd U.S. Courthouse, 300 Virginia Street E., Room 3602, Charleston, WV.

